Left Menu

Mexico's Peso Plummets Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico's peso fell over 1% against the dollar following President Trump's tariff threats on Mexico and Canada. The peso, already weakened by 20% over the past year, reflects emerging market sentiment. The Canadian dollar also dipped, highlighting potential trade vulnerabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:54 IST
Mexico's Peso Plummets Amid Tariff Threats
US President Donald Trump (Image: X@WhiteHouse) Image Credit: ANI

Mexico's peso experienced a decline of more than 1% against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, triggered by President Donald Trump's announcement of a potential 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada set to be imposed on February 1.

The currency, often seen as an indicator of emerging market confidence, has been significantly affected by Trump's proposed trade policies, which prioritize tariffs. Amid expectations, only Mexico and Canada currently face threats, deviating from the initial focus on China during Trump's campaign.

While Mexico's currency has lost nearly 20% of its value over the last year, largely due to domestic political events, it remains steadfast at the current level, providing some stability against market anxieties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025