Canada Condemns Executions: Diplomatic Tensions Rise with China

Canada has condemned China for executing four Canadian citizens for drug smuggling. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced the executions and criticized the use of the death penalty. The incident arises amidst tense Canada-China relations, exacerbated by trade disputes and past diplomatic events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada has publicly condemned China following the execution of four Canadian citizens on charges of drug smuggling. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly criticized Beijing's use of the death penalty, underscoring Ottawa's intention to seek leniency for Canadians facing similar repercussions.

Tense relations between Canada and China have persisted since the 2018 arrest of Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, which was followed by China's detention of two Canadians. Though both Wanzhou and the Canadian duo were released in 2021, bilateral tensions have recently intensified with new trade tariffs.

As Beijing faces mounting criticism regarding its judicial practices, the Chinese Foreign Ministry and embassy in Ottawa have defended their position, asserting that China's legal proceedings are fair and consistent, regardless of nationality, and that any contrary remarks from Canada are irresponsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

