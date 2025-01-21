Putin and Xi's Strategic Friendship in a Shifting Global Order

In a crucial video call conducted shortly after Donald Trump assumed the U.S. presidency, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed their strategic alliance on Tuesday. This comes in the wake of the 'no limits' partnership they declared in early 2022, marked by strengthened bilateral relations as each nation faces mounting pressures from the West.

Putin, speaking from Novo-Ogarevo, highlighted new proposals for elevating Russian-Chinese cooperation. He described the alliance as independent of global political climates and deeply rooted in mutual trust and shared objectives. Xi echoed these sentiments, expressing hope for their relationship to reach unprecedented heights.

With the United States viewing China as a major competitor and Russia as a significant threat, this partnership aims to pivot the global balance towards a more multi-polar order. Economically, China stands as Russia's leading trade partner, with a notable increase in trade volume to $245 billion. The countries are also collaborating on significant energy and nuclear projects.

