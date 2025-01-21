BJP Unveils Bold Promises in Delhi Assembly Election Manifesto
The BJP released the second part of its Delhi election manifesto, pledging free education for needy students, insurance for domestic workers and auto-taxi drivers, and financial support for UPSC aspirants. The manifesto also promises investigations into AAP government irregularities if BJP gains power.
On Tuesday, the BJP revealed the second segment of its election manifesto ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, promising various welfare initiatives. These include free education from kindergarten through post-graduation for deserving students at government institutes and substantial insurance covers for domestic workers and auto-taxi drivers.
The manifesto also outlines an initiative for a special investigation team to be established if the BJP assumes power, aimed at probing alleged irregularities under the AAP government. Anurag Thakur, a former Union minister, articulated these goals during the announcement.
Further highlights include a Rs 15,000 one-time assistance for UPSC candidates, the launch of a stipend scheme for SC students in technical and skill centers, and expanded welfare boards for targeted groups. The BJP aims to revive its influence in Delhi, where it last held power over two decades ago.
(With inputs from agencies.)
