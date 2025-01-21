Through the Lens of Ruin: Capturing Lebanon's Harrowing Resilience
Photographer Dalia Khamissy's poignant images highlight the devastation in Lebanon post-ceasefire, capturing families' grief and the ongoing humanitarian challenges. ActionAid's report reveals the forced displacement during the conflict, urging accountability and permanent ceasefire for Gaza and Lebanon to prevent future atrocities and ensure justice.
The power of photographs to narrate stories of resilience amid devastation is undeniable, as seen through the lens of Lebanese photographer Dalia Khamissy. Her images portray the stark reality faced by families in Lebanon, grappling with loss two months post-ceasefire, following intense Israeli airstrikes.
According to an ActionAid report, the forced evacuations during the conflict uprooted tens of thousands, many unable to return due to ongoing restrictions. The report, backed by data from Oxfam, raises concerns of potential human rights violations, emphasizing the psychological toll on those affected.
Sabine Abiaad from ActionAid calls for an urgent, unconditional ceasefire and accountability for the atrocities committed, asserting that justice and peace are still a distant goal for many in the region. As the international community observes, the true cost of war remains entrenched in the lives left to rebuild from ruin.
