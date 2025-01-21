Left Menu

Through the Lens of Ruin: Capturing Lebanon's Harrowing Resilience

Photographer Dalia Khamissy's poignant images highlight the devastation in Lebanon post-ceasefire, capturing families' grief and the ongoing humanitarian challenges. ActionAid's report reveals the forced displacement during the conflict, urging accountability and permanent ceasefire for Gaza and Lebanon to prevent future atrocities and ensure justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:56 IST
Through the Lens of Ruin: Capturing Lebanon's Harrowing Resilience
  • Country:
  • India

The power of photographs to narrate stories of resilience amid devastation is undeniable, as seen through the lens of Lebanese photographer Dalia Khamissy. Her images portray the stark reality faced by families in Lebanon, grappling with loss two months post-ceasefire, following intense Israeli airstrikes.

According to an ActionAid report, the forced evacuations during the conflict uprooted tens of thousands, many unable to return due to ongoing restrictions. The report, backed by data from Oxfam, raises concerns of potential human rights violations, emphasizing the psychological toll on those affected.

Sabine Abiaad from ActionAid calls for an urgent, unconditional ceasefire and accountability for the atrocities committed, asserting that justice and peace are still a distant goal for many in the region. As the international community observes, the true cost of war remains entrenched in the lives left to rebuild from ruin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025