Milkipur Bypoll Battle: BJP vs Samajwadi Party in Ayodhya

The political stage is set in Ayodhya's Milkipur assembly seat, where ten candidates will contest the by-election on February 5. With the deadline to withdraw nominations now closed, the primary contest is between Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad and BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan.

The Samajwadi Party aims to hold onto the seat after a notable win in the Faizabad parliamentary area. In contrast, the BJP is determined to claim the seat, hoping to counteract the SP's influence. The Milkipur seat became available following Awadhesh Prasad's resignation upon his election as an MP from Faizabad.

In 2022, BJP's Gorakhnath was defeated by Prasad in Milkipur, even as the BJP swept other assembly segments in the Faizabad constituency. With voting scheduled for February 5 and results expected by February 8, over 3.7 lakh voters will decide the candidates' fates. Comprehensive measures, including 255 polling centres and 414 booths, have been established to ensure fair polling.

(With inputs from agencies.)