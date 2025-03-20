Congress Slams BJP Over Minister's Controversial Remarks, Demands Probe
In a significant political development, Congress leader Ajay Rai has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following controversial remarks by Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad. Nishad allegedly suggested the violent reprimand of seven police inspectors.
Rai denounced the BJP, labeling its leaders as overly self-assured and criticized Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for not addressing Nishad's comments. He emphasized the necessity for a thorough investigation into the matter.
The Congress leader further accused the state governments, including Maharashtra, of orchestrating tensions deliberately, pointing to recent incidents of violence as part of this strategy.
