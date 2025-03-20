Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP Over Minister's Controversial Remarks, Demands Probe

Amidst controversy over UP Minister Sanjay Nishad's alleged violent remarks about police inspectors, Congress leader Ajay Rai criticizes BJP's handling and demands an investigation. Rai accuses BJP of instigating deliberate violence across states and calls for accountability from government officials while urging police to be wary of political manipulation.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, Congress leader Ajay Rai has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following controversial remarks by Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad. Nishad allegedly suggested the violent reprimand of seven police inspectors.

Rai denounced the BJP, labeling its leaders as overly self-assured and criticized Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for not addressing Nishad's comments. He emphasized the necessity for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Congress leader further accused the state governments, including Maharashtra, of orchestrating tensions deliberately, pointing to recent incidents of violence as part of this strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

