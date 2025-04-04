Left Menu

Ja Morant's 'Finger Gun' Gesture Risks NBA Sanction

Ja Morant risked action from the NBA for making a shooting gesture during a game against the Miami Heat. This came after prior warnings following a similar incident with the Golden State Warriors. Morant, previously suspended for firearm-related actions, faces potential consequences from the league again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 07:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 07:04 IST
Ja Morant's 'Finger Gun' Gesture Risks NBA Sanction

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant could face further action from the NBA following a shooting gesture made during a recent match against the Miami Heat. This gesture, deemed inappropriate, came despite warnings issued earlier in the week regarding such conduct.

After a similar incident with the Golden State Warriors, the NBA had previously warned Morant and the Warriors' Buddy Hield. The league clarified that while the 'finger gun' was not violent, it was considered inappropriate and advised against repetition.

Morant, who has been suspended previously for brandishing firearms on social media, continues to be scrutinized for conduct both on and off the court. His previous actions have already led to a 25-game suspension at the start of the 2023-24 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025