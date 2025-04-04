Ja Morant's 'Finger Gun' Gesture Risks NBA Sanction

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant could face further action from the NBA following a shooting gesture made during a recent match against the Miami Heat. This gesture, deemed inappropriate, came despite warnings issued earlier in the week regarding such conduct.

After a similar incident with the Golden State Warriors, the NBA had previously warned Morant and the Warriors' Buddy Hield. The league clarified that while the 'finger gun' was not violent, it was considered inappropriate and advised against repetition.

Morant, who has been suspended previously for brandishing firearms on social media, continues to be scrutinized for conduct both on and off the court. His previous actions have already led to a 25-game suspension at the start of the 2023-24 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)