Trump Teases Massive Infrastructure Announcement

President Donald Trump is poised to make a substantial infrastructure announcement, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt shared that this revelation is intended to demonstrate that 'America is back,' though specifics remain undisclosed ahead of the announcement set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT).

This announcement comes years after Trump's 2016 campaign promise of a $1 trillion infrastructure plan that went unfulfilled. His successor, President Joe Biden, has since enacted a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, credited with launching 40,000 new projects.

