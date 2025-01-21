Left Menu

Trump Teases Massive Infrastructure Announcement

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to make a significant infrastructure announcement, as stated by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. The announcement, scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, aims to indicate America's resurgence, although no further details have been provided yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump is poised to make a substantial infrastructure announcement, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt shared that this revelation is intended to demonstrate that 'America is back,' though specifics remain undisclosed ahead of the announcement set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT).

This announcement comes years after Trump's 2016 campaign promise of a $1 trillion infrastructure plan that went unfulfilled. His successor, President Joe Biden, has since enacted a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, credited with launching 40,000 new projects.

