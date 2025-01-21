Political Turmoil in Turkey: A Rising Tide of Crackdown and Detention

Turkish authorities have intensified their crackdown on opposition figures, conducting multiple detentions and investigations on a single day, sparking concerns about increasing repression of dissent. Among those affected are leaders from the main opposition, the CHP, and the far-right Victory Party.

The CHP's youth branch head was briefly detained over a provocative social media post, while a judicial probe targets Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a potential presidential contender, for criticizing the legal actions. Another detainment involved Umit Ozdag, the Victory Party leader, accused of insulting President Erdogan.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc refuted claims of a biased judiciary. This wave of legal actions follows significant losses by Erdogan's AKP in last year's municipal elections, fueling debate about Turkey's political future and the opposition's diminished electoral prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)