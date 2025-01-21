Ukraine Stands Firm Against Military Reduction Demands
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has dismissed Russian demands for a significant reduction in Ukraine's military as part of a future peace deal. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, he emphasized Ukraine's refusal to comply with President Putin's request to scale down its military forces.
- Country:
- Switzerland
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has firmly rejected Russian demands for a severe reduction in its military size, as proposed in a potential peace agreement. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Zelenskiy made it clear that Ukraine would not succumb to such pressures.
Addressing fellow delegates, Zelenskiy highlighted Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions to slash Ukraine's military forces by five times, a demand deemed unacceptable by the Ukrainian leadership.
"This is what he wants. We will not allow this to happen," declared Zelenskiy, underlining his commitment to maintaining Ukraine's defense capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy Calls for U.S. Support to Secure Peace with Russia
Police Brutality Claims Emerge Amid Peaceful Student Protests Involving Prashant Kishor
Kurram District Under Section 144: A Bid for Peace
India-US collaboration crucial for peace and stability in Indo-Pacific: US NSA Jake Sullivan.
A Historic Return: Trump's Peaceful Election Certification