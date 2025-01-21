Ukraine Stands Firm Against Military Reduction Demands

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has firmly rejected Russian demands for a severe reduction in its military size, as proposed in a potential peace agreement. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Zelenskiy made it clear that Ukraine would not succumb to such pressures.

Addressing fellow delegates, Zelenskiy highlighted Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions to slash Ukraine's military forces by five times, a demand deemed unacceptable by the Ukrainian leadership.

"This is what he wants. We will not allow this to happen," declared Zelenskiy, underlining his commitment to maintaining Ukraine's defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)