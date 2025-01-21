Zelenskyy Urges Dialogue as Trump's Exit Strategy Remains Uncertain

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced skepticism over US President Donald Trump's approach to ending the Ukraine conflict. While Trump has expressed a desire to resolve the war, a detailed plan remains elusive.

During the World Economic Forum, Zelenskyy revealed ongoing efforts to arrange a meeting with Trump. Talks so far have been general, and no date has been set.

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of Russian President Vladimir Putin engaging in direct discussions, emphasizing Ukraine's position as a victim in the war initiated by Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)