Zelenskyy Urges Dialogue as Trump's Exit Strategy Remains Uncertain
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed doubts about US President Donald Trump's plan for ending the Ukraine conflict. While Trump has communicated a desire to resolve the war, Zelenskyy emphasized the need for Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage in talks, underscoring Ukraine's victim status in the ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:24 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced skepticism over US President Donald Trump's approach to ending the Ukraine conflict. While Trump has expressed a desire to resolve the war, a detailed plan remains elusive.
During the World Economic Forum, Zelenskyy revealed ongoing efforts to arrange a meeting with Trump. Talks so far have been general, and no date has been set.
Zelenskyy stressed the importance of Russian President Vladimir Putin engaging in direct discussions, emphasizing Ukraine's position as a victim in the war initiated by Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Arrest Warrant Stand-Off Intensifies
Golden Globes: A Dazzling Display of Fashion Forward Glamour
Nikki Glaser gets Golden Globes, 'Ozempic's biggest night,' underway. Zoe Saldana wins 1st award
Star-Studded 82nd Golden Globes Kick Off 2025 Awards Season
Hollywood Shines at 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Angelina Jolie's Dazzling Comeback