Scholz Criticizes Musk's Gestures Amid Freedom of Speech Debate

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed disapproval on Tuesday of freedom of speech being used to endorse extreme-right viewpoints. His comments came after U.S. billionaire Elon Musk made a controversial hand gesture during the inauguration festivities for Donald Trump, inciting comparisons to a Nazi salute.

In response to questions at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Scholz affirmed the value of free speech in Europe and Germany but condemned any alignment with extreme-right ideologies, regardless of the speaker's status. Musk had brushed off the backlash, characterizing it as predictable rhetoric, and responded with a derogatory remark towards Scholz on his platform, X.

Musk's activities, including his backing of the far-right Alternative for Germany party and interactions with its leader, have caught the attention of the European Commission, which is assessing whether his platform contravened EU content moderation regulations. The ongoing investigation exemplifies rising concerns over digital platforms fueling misinformation.

