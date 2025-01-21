Scholz Criticizes Musk's Gestures Amid Freedom of Speech Debate
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized Elon Musk after a controversial hand gesture during Trump's inauguration festivities. Scholz emphasized that freedom of speech should not support extreme-right views. Musk, who supports the far-right Alternative for Germany party, dismissed the criticism, while the European Commission investigates possible breaches of content moderation rules on Musk's platform, X.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed disapproval on Tuesday of freedom of speech being used to endorse extreme-right viewpoints. His comments came after U.S. billionaire Elon Musk made a controversial hand gesture during the inauguration festivities for Donald Trump, inciting comparisons to a Nazi salute.
In response to questions at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Scholz affirmed the value of free speech in Europe and Germany but condemned any alignment with extreme-right ideologies, regardless of the speaker's status. Musk had brushed off the backlash, characterizing it as predictable rhetoric, and responded with a derogatory remark towards Scholz on his platform, X.
Musk's activities, including his backing of the far-right Alternative for Germany party and interactions with its leader, have caught the attention of the European Commission, which is assessing whether his platform contravened EU content moderation regulations. The ongoing investigation exemplifies rising concerns over digital platforms fueling misinformation.
