Global Finance Leaders Meet Chinese Vice Premier at Davos Summit
Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang engaged with top global finance leaders including Steve Schwarzman and Ray Dalio at a private WEF luncheon in Davos. Discussions focused on China's economic strategies amid U.S. tariff concerns, with emphasis on stabilizing markets and boosting investment from foreign firms.
Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang held a private luncheon meeting with key global finance figures, such as Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, during the Davos summit hosted by the World Economic Forum.
The event, led by WEF founder Klaus Schwab, featured prominent attendees including CEOs from BlackRock, Standard Chartered, and Visa. The meeting underscored the interest of U.S. financial firms in maintaining strong ties with Beijing amidst China's decelerating economic growth.
In discussions, Chinese officials expressed their determination to stabilize the property market and stimulate domestic demand, seeking enhanced foreign investment despite potential U.S. tariff hikes under President Trump's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Stock Exchanges Court Foreign Investment Amid Market Challenges
Indian Real Estate Soars with Record $6.5 Billion Institutional Investments in 2024
Soaring Investments Revitalize India's Housing Market
Assam's Bold Stance on Illegal Migration and Investment
European Chip Stocks Soar Amid Microsoft's AI Investment