Global Finance Leaders Meet Chinese Vice Premier at Davos Summit

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang held a private luncheon meeting with key global finance figures, such as Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, during the Davos summit hosted by the World Economic Forum.

The event, led by WEF founder Klaus Schwab, featured prominent attendees including CEOs from BlackRock, Standard Chartered, and Visa. The meeting underscored the interest of U.S. financial firms in maintaining strong ties with Beijing amidst China's decelerating economic growth.

In discussions, Chinese officials expressed their determination to stabilize the property market and stimulate domestic demand, seeking enhanced foreign investment despite potential U.S. tariff hikes under President Trump's administration.

