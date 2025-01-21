Historic Leadership Shift: Coast Guard's First Female Chief Fired Amid Controversy
Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, the first female leader of a U.S. armed forces branch, was fired by the Trump administration, reportedly due to her focus on diversity over border security. This decision comes amid scrutiny of the Coast Guard for handling sexual assault cases. Former President Biden had nominated her in 2021.
In a significant development, the Trump administration has dismissed U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Lee Fagan. She was the first woman to lead a branch of the U.S. armed forces, marking a historic shift in military leadership.
The dismissal was initially reported by Fox News, attributing it to Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman's concerns over Fagan's emphasis on diversity rather than border security. This decision has sparked criticism, with Democratic Congressman Rick Larsen labeling it as misguided.
The firing occurs amidst ongoing scrutiny of the Coast Guard's handling of sexual assault allegations. Numerous former students have sought damages for alleged unchecked abuses, adding another layer of controversy to Fagan's ousting. Former President Joe Biden had nominated Fagan in 2021.
(With inputs from agencies.)
