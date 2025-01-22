Supreme Court Reopens Case for Death Row Inmate: Sexism in Prosecution

The U.S. Supreme Court has provided a new lifeline for Brenda Andrew, an Oklahoma death row inmate, by ruling that her 2004 conviction was potentially marred by 'sexist stereotyping' during prosecution. Andrew was convicted of murdering her estranged husband and conspiracy to commit murder.

The court overturned a previous decision by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that had rejected Andrew's claim of due process violations. The jury was shown evidence about her personal life, which Andrew's lawyers argued was both irrelevant and prejudicial.

Andrew's case now returns to the 10th Circuit, which will assess whether the original trial was unfairly biased against her. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissented, maintaining that the original appellate decision was correct.

(With inputs from agencies.)