Spanish Hostage Gilbert Navarro Freed by Tuareg Rebels in Mali

Spanish national Gilbert Navarro, who was kidnapped earlier this month in North Africa, has been freed, according to Algerian state media reports on Tuesday. His flight was expected to touch down at Algeria's Boufarik air base.

The Tuareg rebel alliance announced late Monday that they had released Navarro. The Foreign Ministry of Spain had previously announced the kidnapping of one of its citizens in the region.

Navarro was reportedly abducted in southern Algeria by an Islamist group and then taken to Mali. The Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), who are responsible for his subsequent liberation, shared the news of his release, stating that he was in good health. Spain's involvement in a broader geopolitical conflict involving Morocco and Algeria over Western Sahara remains tense.

(With inputs from agencies.)