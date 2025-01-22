Spanish Hostage Gilbert Navarro Freed by Tuareg Rebels in Mali
Spanish hostage Gilbert Navarro, kidnapped in North Africa, has been freed by the Tuareg rebel alliance in northern Mali. He was expected to arrive at Algeria's Boufarik air base. The Spanish Foreign Ministry confirmed his release but did not comment on the circumstances of his kidnapping.
Spanish national Gilbert Navarro, who was kidnapped earlier this month in North Africa, has been freed, according to Algerian state media reports on Tuesday. His flight was expected to touch down at Algeria's Boufarik air base.
The Tuareg rebel alliance announced late Monday that they had released Navarro. The Foreign Ministry of Spain had previously announced the kidnapping of one of its citizens in the region.
Navarro was reportedly abducted in southern Algeria by an Islamist group and then taken to Mali. The Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), who are responsible for his subsequent liberation, shared the news of his release, stating that he was in good health. Spain's involvement in a broader geopolitical conflict involving Morocco and Algeria over Western Sahara remains tense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Atishi Urges CEC to Address Voter List Anomalies
Mali's Seizure of Barrick Gold's Stock: A Turning Point in Mining
Alec Baldwin Fights Back: Sues Over 'Malicious' Prosecution in 'Rust' Case
Tensions Rise as Mali Orders Seizure of Barrick Gold Stocks
UAE Sends 700 Tonnes of Food Aid to Flood-Affected Communities in Somalia