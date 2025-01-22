Left Menu

Trump's Sanction Standoff: A New Chapter in U.S.-Russia Relations

Former U.S. President Donald Trump indicated potential sanctions against Russia if President Vladimir Putin does not engage in discussions to end the Ukraine war. Trump mentioned the possibility of weapon support for Ukraine and criticized the European Union's support levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 04:33 IST
Trump's Sanction Standoff: A New Chapter in U.S.-Russia Relations
sanctions
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold statement on Tuesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he might impose new sanctions on Russia if its leader, Vladimir Putin, does not enter negotiations to halt the war in Ukraine.

While Trump provided no specifics on the prospective sanctions, he underscored a firm stance against Russia, which has already faced significant U.S. penalties following its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Additionally, Trump highlighted his administration's considerations regarding military aid for Ukraine, and he expressed disappointment over what he perceives as a lackluster response from the European Union in supporting the Ukrainian cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025