Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal announced the passing of her father, MP Jayapal. She is traveling to India to be with her family while honoring the legacy her father left behind. Pramila has represented Washington's 7th District since 2015 and assures service continuity in her office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 05:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 05:39 IST
Pramila Jayapal
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal announced the passing of her father, MP Jayapal, expressing poignant dedication to the man who enriched their lives with opportunities and love.

Jayapal, noted as the first Indian American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, has been serving Washington State's 7th Congressional District since 2015. She is now traveling to India to support her family.

Despite her absence, Jayapal assures the public that her congressional office will continue its operations, responding to the needs of her constituency. She expressed gratitude for the kind wishes she has received during this difficult period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

