Left Menu

Japan's Diplomatic Initiative: A Meeting Between Leaders

Japan aims to arrange a face-to-face meeting between Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump in February or March. The decision will depend on the availability of both leaders, according to Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Toshihiro Kitamura during a Washington press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 06:41 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 06:41 IST
Japan's Diplomatic Initiative: A Meeting Between Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Japan is making strides to set up a face-to-face meeting between Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump, potentially slated for February or March.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry Press Secretary, Toshihiro Kitamura, announced on Tuesday that the timeline for these talks hinges on the schedules of both nations' leaders.

The meeting represents a significant diplomatic effort, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations between Japan and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025