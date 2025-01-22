Japan's Diplomatic Initiative: A Meeting Between Leaders

Japan is making strides to set up a face-to-face meeting between Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump, potentially slated for February or March.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry Press Secretary, Toshihiro Kitamura, announced on Tuesday that the timeline for these talks hinges on the schedules of both nations' leaders.

The meeting represents a significant diplomatic effort, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations between Japan and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)