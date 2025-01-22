Japan's Diplomatic Initiative: A Meeting Between Leaders
Japan aims to arrange a face-to-face meeting between Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump in February or March. The decision will depend on the availability of both leaders, according to Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Toshihiro Kitamura during a Washington press conference.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 06:41 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 06:41 IST
- Country:
- United States
Japan is making strides to set up a face-to-face meeting between Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump, potentially slated for February or March.
The Japanese Foreign Ministry Press Secretary, Toshihiro Kitamura, announced on Tuesday that the timeline for these talks hinges on the schedules of both nations' leaders.
The meeting represents a significant diplomatic effort, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations between Japan and the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden Blocks Nippon Steel Deal Amid Diplomatic Balancing Act
France Holds Iran Accountable for Detained Citizens Amid Diplomatic Strains
Syria's New Diplomatic Takeoff Post-Assad
Om Birla's Diplomatic Engagements in the UK: Strengthening Global Parliamentary Ties
Diplomatic Dialogues: UAE and Israel Engage on Gaza Crisis