Russia-U.S. Consultations: A Diplomatic Turning Point in Istanbul

Russia and the U.S. are set for another round of diplomatic talks in Istanbul on April 10. The focus is on normalizing the operations of their embassies, with discussions led by key diplomats Alexander Darchiev and Sonata Coulter. The talks serve as a potential reset in broader relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:29 IST
Moscow and Washington are poised for a critical diplomatic dialogue in Istanbul as Russia and the United States engage in consultations on April 10. The meetings aim to restore the operational status of embassies, a diplomatic source indicated on Tuesday.

Prominent diplomatic figures will lead the discussions, including Alexander Darchiev representing Russia and Sonata Coulter for the United States. This follows their previous February talks held in Istanbul, underscoring efforts to resolve intricate diplomatic stalemates.

The initiative continues from February meetings in Riyadh, aimed at addressing the Ukraine conflict, illustrating the new Trump's administration's quest for healing ties with Moscow despite prevailing geopolitical tensions.

