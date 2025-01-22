Left Menu

Cybersecurity Under Siege: DHS Fires Advisory Board Amid Major Hack Probe

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has dismissed members of its advisory committees, impacting its investigation into an alleged Chinese cyberespionage operation targeting U.S. telecom companies. The Cyber Safety Review Board was scrutinizing the attacks, which purportedly aimed at figures like Trump and JD Vance, but bipartisan politicians criticize the disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 06:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 06:50 IST
Cybersecurity Under Siege: DHS Fires Advisory Board Amid Major Hack Probe

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has ousted all members of its advisory committees, potentially hampering a crucial cybersecurity investigation. The move, stated in a letter by Acting Secretary Benjamine C. Huffman and seen by Reuters, aligns with the DHS's aim to enhance national security. Analysts familiar with the matter claim that this decision disrupts efforts to probe a significant hack attributed to Beijing, impacting American telecom companies.

The Cyber Safety Review Board, one of the advisory bodies, was investigating the unprecedented cyberespionage allegedly linked to a Chinese group known as Salt Typhoon. This group's activities are said to have swept up significant amounts of metadata from Americans and targeted high-profile figures like President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. This inquiry was supported by lawmakers from both parties and dubbed one of the most severe telecom breaches in history.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden criticized the dissolution of the board, describing it as a surrender to Chinese hackers. He emphasized that without the original board members, the investigation may face a significant restart. The DHS has not provided further details or comments on the committee's dismissal or on the continuity of the cyber investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025