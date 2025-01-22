Cybersecurity Under Siege: DHS Fires Advisory Board Amid Major Hack Probe

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has ousted all members of its advisory committees, potentially hampering a crucial cybersecurity investigation. The move, stated in a letter by Acting Secretary Benjamine C. Huffman and seen by Reuters, aligns with the DHS's aim to enhance national security. Analysts familiar with the matter claim that this decision disrupts efforts to probe a significant hack attributed to Beijing, impacting American telecom companies.

The Cyber Safety Review Board, one of the advisory bodies, was investigating the unprecedented cyberespionage allegedly linked to a Chinese group known as Salt Typhoon. This group's activities are said to have swept up significant amounts of metadata from Americans and targeted high-profile figures like President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. This inquiry was supported by lawmakers from both parties and dubbed one of the most severe telecom breaches in history.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden criticized the dissolution of the board, describing it as a surrender to Chinese hackers. He emphasized that without the original board members, the investigation may face a significant restart. The DHS has not provided further details or comments on the committee's dismissal or on the continuity of the cyber investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)