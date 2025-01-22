Legal Battle: BJP MP Takes on AAP with Rs 100-Crore Defamation Suit
BJP MP Parvesh Verma files a Rs 100-crore defamation case against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, accusing them of false allegations. Verma aims to use the money for constituency development if he wins. He also refutes accusations against him concerning Punjabi voters and criticizes AAP's election tactics.
BJP Member of Parliament Parvesh Verma has launched a Rs 100-crore defamation lawsuit against Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, claiming that they have made baseless allegations against him.
Verma asserts that if he wins the case, he intends to invest the damages awarded in development projects within his New Delhi constituency, which he is representing in the upcoming assembly elections set for February 5 against Kejriwal.
Addressing accusations from Kejriwal that Verma has branded Punjabis a national threat, the BJP MP defended his record on supporting the Sikh community and alleged that AAP's campaign strategy involves distributing Chinese CCTV cameras, liquor, and money to sway voters.
