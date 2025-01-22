Trump's Tariff Threats Trigger Market Tumble

China and Hong Kong stock markets suffered noticeable declines on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated potential new tariffs on Chinese imports.

The CSI 300 Index and Shanghai Composite Index both ended down by 0.9%, marking the largest single-day drop in nearly a fortnight. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong fell 1.6%, retreating from a recent five-week high.

The onshore yuan weakened slightly by around 0.2%, contrary to expectations after the central bank fixed the midpoint at a new high over two months.

