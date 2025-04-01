Stock Market Shaken by Tariff Turmoil: A Rocky Start to the Quarter

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Tuesday as market uncertainty related to the Trump administration's new tariff strategies ushered in a lackluster start to the second quarter.

The S&P 500 dropped 4.6% over the last quarter. Investors have become increasingly uneasy regarding the potential economic fallout due to implemented tariffs and looming duties on imports, particularly with regard to tech stocks.

Meanwhile, concerns of inflation and recession continue to grow, with some analysts predicting further interest rate cuts. Markets await further economic data to assess the impact of tariffs on the U.S. economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)