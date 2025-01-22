Congress Challenges India's Economic Slowdown: A Call for Economic Justice

On Wednesday, the Congress party raised alarms about India's economic state, claiming the recent Quarter 2 GDP figures indicate more than a temporary dip, signaling a broader slowdown.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communications, pointed to a newspaper article that underlines a lack of job creation and slow wage growth, which is causing increased indebtedness among households.

Amidst the criticism, Rahul Gandhi has launched the 'White T-shirt Movement,' urging citizens to fight for economic and social justice, asserting the Modi government has neglected the less privileged.

(With inputs from agencies.)