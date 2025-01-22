Congress Challenges India's Economic Slowdown: A Call for Economic Justice
The Congress party has highlighted India's economic slowdown, citing limited job creation and rising inequality as main concerns. They criticize the government's handling of the economy, emphasizing that responsibilities are being deflected. Rahul Gandhi announced a 'White T-shirt Movement' advocating for economic justice and social equality.
On Wednesday, the Congress party raised alarms about India's economic state, claiming the recent Quarter 2 GDP figures indicate more than a temporary dip, signaling a broader slowdown.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communications, pointed to a newspaper article that underlines a lack of job creation and slow wage growth, which is causing increased indebtedness among households.
Amidst the criticism, Rahul Gandhi has launched the 'White T-shirt Movement,' urging citizens to fight for economic and social justice, asserting the Modi government has neglected the less privileged.
