Micheal Martin's Second Term: Coalition Challenges Ahead

Veteran politician Micheal Martin is poised to become Ireland's prime minister for a second time, leading a coalition with Fine Gael and independent lawmakers. This comes after Fianna Fáil won the most seats but not a majority in a recent election. Key issues include housing and immigration challenges.

Micheal Martin's Second Term: Coalition Challenges Ahead
politician
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Veteran politician Micheal Martin is set to return as Ireland's prime minister as lawmakers approve his leadership of a coalition government this Wednesday.

Despite Fianna Fáil winning the most seats in recent elections, it lacked a majority, prompting weeks of negotiation with Fine Gael and independents to form a coalition.

The coalition faces significant challenges, including a severe housing crisis and escalating immigration issues, which have become pivotal topics in a nation historically marked by emigration.

