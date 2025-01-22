Micheal Martin's Second Term: Coalition Challenges Ahead

Veteran politician Micheal Martin is set to return as Ireland's prime minister as lawmakers approve his leadership of a coalition government this Wednesday.

Despite Fianna Fáil winning the most seats in recent elections, it lacked a majority, prompting weeks of negotiation with Fine Gael and independents to form a coalition.

The coalition faces significant challenges, including a severe housing crisis and escalating immigration issues, which have become pivotal topics in a nation historically marked by emigration.

