Saudi Prince Considers Joining Musk in TikTok Buyout

Kingdom Holding Company, led by Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, might invest in ByteDance's TikTok if Elon Musk or others propose a purchase. The app's future remains uncertain following U.S. orders. KHC already has investments in Musk's ventures. Discussions are ongoing as President Trump expressed openness to a Musk acquisition.

Updated: 22-01-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal's Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) is showing potential interest in investing in ByteDance's TikTok, should Elon Musk or others make a formal bid, CEO Talal Ibrahim al-Maiman revealed in a recent interview with Al Arabiya TV.

The future of the popular Chinese-owned app remains uncertain after it temporarily went offline but was allowed to resume operations following an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump, which delayed a ban on the platform by 75 days. President Trump indicated a willingness to support a purchase by Musk, should the Tesla CEO be interested.

Al-Maiman clarified that if Musk or any other party made a move to acquire TikTok, KHC would indeed consider participating in such an investment. Currently, KHC holds stakes in Musk's social media enterprise, X, and his artificial intelligence company, xAI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

