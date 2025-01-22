Diplomatic Rendezvous: Modi-Trump Meeting in the Making

In a move to strengthen bilateral relations, Indian and U.S. diplomats are in talks to arrange a meeting in February between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump. Discussions, as confirmed by two Indian sources, are centered around trade relations and skilled worker visas.

India aims to enhance its strategic partnership with the United States, countering China's influence. Concerns have surfaced in New Delhi regarding potential tariffs on Indian goods, as indicated by Trump's previous statements on high tariffs. Officials cited a willingness to offer concessions and incentives to attract U.S. investment.

The groundwork for this meeting is supported by Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Topics likely to be discussed include technology and defense partnerships, as well as addressing migration, with India being a major supplier of skilled workers to the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)