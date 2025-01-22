Arjun Sharma's Logistical Triumph in Andaman's Elections
South Andaman deputy commissioner Arjun Sharma received the ‘Best Electoral Practices Award, 2024-25’ for efficiently managing the Lok Sabha elections in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Overcoming challenges of terrain and isolation, Sharma ensured peaceful polling, including participation of tribal communities. The award will be presented in January 2025.
Deputy Commissioner of South Andaman, Arjun Sharma, has been honored with the 'Best Electoral Practices Award, 2024-25' for his outstanding management of the Lok Sabha elections in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
The prestigious accolade will be presented at the National Voter's Day celebrations scheduled for January 25 in New Delhi. Sharma, an officer of the AGMUT cadre from the 2015 batch, is among 11 winners recognized nationwide in the general category.
In the 2024 elections, Sharma served as both the returning officer and district electoral officer, ensuring seamless election processes across challenging terrains, enabling participation from indigenous communities and ensuring timely distribution of polling materials.
