Arjun Sharma's Logistical Triumph in Andaman's Elections

Deputy Commissioner of South Andaman, Arjun Sharma, has been honored with the 'Best Electoral Practices Award, 2024-25' for his outstanding management of the Lok Sabha elections in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The prestigious accolade will be presented at the National Voter's Day celebrations scheduled for January 25 in New Delhi. Sharma, an officer of the AGMUT cadre from the 2015 batch, is among 11 winners recognized nationwide in the general category.

In the 2024 elections, Sharma served as both the returning officer and district electoral officer, ensuring seamless election processes across challenging terrains, enabling participation from indigenous communities and ensuring timely distribution of polling materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)