Tragic Incident: Soldier Dies from Service Rifle Gunshot

An Army soldier from Punjab died in Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir, after being shot by his service rifle. Authorities are investigating whether it was an accidental discharge or suicide. The incident prompted police to examine the circumstances surrounding the fatal event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event in Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir, an Army soldier lost his life after being shot by a bullet from his service rifle, officials reported on Wednesday.

The soldier, originally from Punjab, was struck in the head and died instantly, according to officials.

Authorities are currently investigating to determine if the gun discharged accidentally or if it was a case of suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

