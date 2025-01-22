BJP Unveils Campaign Anthem Celebrating Ram Mandir Anniversary Ahead of Delhi Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a new campaign anthem, 'Jo Ram ko lekar aye unka raj hoga Dilli mein', celebrating the first anniversary of the Ram Mandir's consecration in Ayodhya. This move comes as the party gears up for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The elections for the 70-member assembly are scheduled for February 5, with vote counting on February 8. More than 1.5 crore voters will decide the fate of the political parties in the fray. The song, performed by Amit Dhull, was unveiled on BJP's social media platforms, echoing the party's intent to dethrone the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Neelkant Bakshi, BJP leader and the creative brain behind the song, explained that the anthem serves as a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in materializing the longstanding dream of constructing the Ram temple by legal means. With references to 'AAP-da', a term coined by Modi to criticize the AAP, the song rallies support for a 'double engine' government and seeks to revitalize BJP's standing in Delhi after being out of power for over two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)