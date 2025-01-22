Europe Stands Strong: Macron and Scholz Unite Against Trump's Tariff Threats

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz united in Paris to present a strong European front against U.S. President Donald Trump's looming tariff threats. Trump has notably criticized Europe's trade surpluses, suggesting forthcoming duties.

Both Macron and Scholz emphasized Europe's robust economic standing and its determination not to back down. They acknowledged challenges but expressed confidence in the Franco-German partnership.

The leaders highlighted key industries like steel, cars, and chemicals, preparing for potential tariff impacts. Macron urged greater European self-reliance, while the EU navigates complex trade negotiations with the U.S.

