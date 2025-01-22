Ceasefire Unravels: Gaza, West Bank in Turmoil

A fragile ceasefire in Gaza is under threat as Israel intensifies military efforts in the West Bank, where Jewish settlers have caused chaos in two Palestinian towns. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing pressure from his right-wing allies over the truce with Hamas.

The ceasefire aims to exchange hostages and Palestinian prisoners but remains precarious due to regional tensions, including recent attacks on Israeli citizens. The operation in the city of Jenin highlights the ongoing conflict, with significant casualties reported, complicating prospects for lasting peace.

Former U.S. President Trump has reversed sanctions against Israeli extremists, potentially emboldening settlement expansion. Domestically, Netanyahu is grappling with coalition crises, risking his lengthy tenure amidst existing corruption charges and calls for tougher action in the West Bank.

