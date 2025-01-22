Left Menu

Ceasefire Unravels: Gaza, West Bank in Turmoil

In the aftermath of a tenuous ceasefire, tensions escalate as Israel undertakes a significant military operation in the West Bank. Settler unrest and attacks add to the complexity, while political turmoil in Israel and policy shifts by Trump further threaten regional stability. Concerns about the ceasefire's longevity persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

A fragile ceasefire in Gaza is under threat as Israel intensifies military efforts in the West Bank, where Jewish settlers have caused chaos in two Palestinian towns. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing pressure from his right-wing allies over the truce with Hamas.

The ceasefire aims to exchange hostages and Palestinian prisoners but remains precarious due to regional tensions, including recent attacks on Israeli citizens. The operation in the city of Jenin highlights the ongoing conflict, with significant casualties reported, complicating prospects for lasting peace.

Former U.S. President Trump has reversed sanctions against Israeli extremists, potentially emboldening settlement expansion. Domestically, Netanyahu is grappling with coalition crises, risking his lengthy tenure amidst existing corruption charges and calls for tougher action in the West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

