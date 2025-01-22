Left Menu

Ramaphosa Unfazed by U.S.-South Africa Relations Under Trump

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa expressed confidence about the nation's ties with the United States under President Donald Trump. His statements came during a press briefing at the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasizing diplomatic stability despite global political dynamics.

Davos | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:18 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence in his country's diplomatic ties with the United States, asserting that he holds no concerns regarding future relations under President Donald Trump's administration.

Addressing reporters at the World Economic Forum's prestigious annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Ramaphosa emphasized the strength and stability of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

His calm demeanor and assurances come amid complex global political dynamics and uncertainties, suggesting South Africa's enduring commitment to international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

