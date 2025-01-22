Ramaphosa Unfazed by U.S.-South Africa Relations Under Trump

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence in his country's diplomatic ties with the United States, asserting that he holds no concerns regarding future relations under President Donald Trump's administration.

Addressing reporters at the World Economic Forum's prestigious annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Ramaphosa emphasized the strength and stability of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

His calm demeanor and assurances come amid complex global political dynamics and uncertainties, suggesting South Africa's enduring commitment to international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)