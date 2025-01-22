Pope Francis Faces Diplomatic Test with U.S. Ambassador Nomination

Pope Francis is reportedly unlikely to block President Donald Trump's controversial pick for the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican, despite concerns over his critical stance towards the pope's progressive agenda, including LGBTQ inclusivity.

Brian Burch, leader of a conservative Catholic group known for its alignment with Republican politics, was nominated by Trump in December. He has voiced disapproval of Pope Francis' approach to various church issues, including same-sex blessings.

While some former diplomats suggest that Burch's critical views might pose challenges in Vatican relations, the Vatican appears willing to proceed with his appointment to avoid further diplomatic conflict.

