Irish Parliament's New PM Election Delayed Amid Protests

The election of a new Irish prime minister was postponed due to opposition protests over speaking rights for independent lawmakers. Micheál Martin was to be elected following a coalition agreement. The parliamentary session was suspended, with a reconvening set for the following day.

Updated: 22-01-2025 22:16 IST
Irish Parliament's New PM Election Delayed Amid Protests
  Ireland

The election of a new prime minister in Ireland has been postponed after opposition protests arose over speaking rights for independent lawmakers supporting the incoming coalition government.

Micheál Martin was expected to ascend to the role at 1230 GMT after a coalition agreement was secured between the country's two major center-right parties and independent lawmakers following the November 29 election.

However, the speaker of the lower house was forced to suspend the parliamentary session for the fourth time at 1630 GMT on Wednesday due to disruptions, mandating lawmakers to reconvene on Thursday in light of protests from government-supporting independents wanting to maintain their speaking rights in parliament.

