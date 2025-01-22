Left Menu

Trump Pressures Putin: Urgent Call for Peace Talks

US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate peace over the Ukraine conflict or face severe sanctions. Trump expressed willingness for dialogue while criticizing the Biden administration's handling of the situation and urging the European Union to contribute more financially.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday pushed for Russian President Vladimir Putin to initiate peace talks concerning the Ukraine conflict, threatening severe sanctions if negotiations fail. Trump highlighted his willingness to engage in discussions, while suggesting the Biden administration's strategies have been ineffective.

In statements shared on Truth Social, Trump emphasized his aim to assist Russia rather than harm it, pointing to historic ties and previous cooperation. Additionally, Trump urged the European Union to bolster their financial support for Ukraine, arguing that the US has shouldered a disproportionate burden.

Trump revealed ongoing discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and expressed readiness to meet Putin. He also questioned the accuracy of reported casualties, pressing for transparency and reiterating his commitment to finding a resolution to the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

