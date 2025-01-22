Trump Pressures Putin: Urgent Call for Peace Talks

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday pushed for Russian President Vladimir Putin to initiate peace talks concerning the Ukraine conflict, threatening severe sanctions if negotiations fail. Trump highlighted his willingness to engage in discussions, while suggesting the Biden administration's strategies have been ineffective.

In statements shared on Truth Social, Trump emphasized his aim to assist Russia rather than harm it, pointing to historic ties and previous cooperation. Additionally, Trump urged the European Union to bolster their financial support for Ukraine, arguing that the US has shouldered a disproportionate burden.

Trump revealed ongoing discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and expressed readiness to meet Putin. He also questioned the accuracy of reported casualties, pressing for transparency and reiterating his commitment to finding a resolution to the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)