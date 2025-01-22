Trump Targets Diversity Programs: A Controversial Executive Order

In a bold move, former President Donald Trump amplified his campaign against diversity programs, demanding that the private sector follow his lead. This effort includes placing federal employees involved in such programs on paid leave and laying down directives to dismantle them within government sectors.

Trump's executive order, framed as safeguarding individual merit, nullifies decades-old mandates promoting equity. Critics swiftly denounced the initiative, noting its potential to undermine progress in civil rights. Opponents argue it dismisses systemic barriers faced by marginalized groups, sparking widespread debate.

Among the most criticized aspects is the targeting of potential civil compliance investigations on companies that maintain DEI efforts. The administration's move has drawn praise from conservatives but ignited outrage among civil rights activists, promising a contentious battle over diversity's role in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)