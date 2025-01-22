Left Menu

Trump Targets Diversity Programs: A Controversial Executive Order

President Donald Trump intensified his stance against diversity programs by pressuring the private sector and revoking past executive orders encouraging equity. His new order penalizes companies using DEI initiatives. Civil rights advocates argue these moves harm efforts for equity, while critics claim they diminish individual merit.

Updated: 22-01-2025 23:29 IST
Trump Targets Diversity Programs: A Controversial Executive Order
Trump

In a bold move, former President Donald Trump amplified his campaign against diversity programs, demanding that the private sector follow his lead. This effort includes placing federal employees involved in such programs on paid leave and laying down directives to dismantle them within government sectors.

Trump's executive order, framed as safeguarding individual merit, nullifies decades-old mandates promoting equity. Critics swiftly denounced the initiative, noting its potential to undermine progress in civil rights. Opponents argue it dismisses systemic barriers faced by marginalized groups, sparking widespread debate.

Among the most criticized aspects is the targeting of potential civil compliance investigations on companies that maintain DEI efforts. The administration's move has drawn praise from conservatives but ignited outrage among civil rights activists, promising a contentious battle over diversity's role in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

