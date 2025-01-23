Senate Advances Trump's Transportation Pick
The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee unanimously supported Sean Duffy's nomination as head of the U.S. Transportation Department. Duffy promised a rigorous review of Tesla's safety and expressed the need for stringent supervision of Boeing after a recent mid-air emergency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 00:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee has given the green light to President-elect Donald Trump's choice for the new head of the Transportation Department.
In a 28-0 vote, former Representative Sean Duffy's nomination was advanced. He has vowed that Boeing requires 'tough love' to address challenges following a 2024 mid-air incident.
Duffy further assured lawmakers that under his leadership, the safety investigation into Tesla would persist if he is confirmed in the role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Senate
- Commerce
- Transportation
- Donald Trump
- Sean Duffy
- Boeing
- Tesla
- nomination
- safety
- probe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Boeing Contributes to Presidential Inauguration Tradition
Boeing's $1 Million Contribution to Trump's Inauguration: A Closer Look
Airbus Steers the Skies: Retains Jetmaking Crown Amid Boeing Struggles
AerCap CEO Warns Trump's Tariffs Could Stall Boeing's Recovery
Tariff Turmoil: AerCap and Boeing's Crossroads