Senate Advances Trump's Transportation Pick

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee has given the green light to President-elect Donald Trump's choice for the new head of the Transportation Department.

In a 28-0 vote, former Representative Sean Duffy's nomination was advanced. He has vowed that Boeing requires 'tough love' to address challenges following a 2024 mid-air incident.

Duffy further assured lawmakers that under his leadership, the safety investigation into Tesla would persist if he is confirmed in the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)