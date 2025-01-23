Trump's Controversial Crackdown on Diversity Programs: A Nation Divided
U.S. President Donald Trump intensifies efforts against diversity programs, urging the private sector to follow suit. By revoking decades-old executive orders and labeling such initiatives as 'illegal discrimination,' Trump faces backlash from civil rights groups, who plan strategic responses. The controversy spotlights a national divide over diversity and inclusivity.
In a controversial move on Tuesday, President Donald Trump took aim at diversity programs, urging the private sector to join his campaign against such initiatives. He announced that government employees managing these programs would be placed on paid leave, intensifying his administration's long-standing battle against diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.
Trump's actions include revoking executive orders dating back to 1965, a step that abolishes protections for various groups based on race, gender, and religion. By labeling DEI efforts as 'illegal discrimination and preferences,' he prompts a fierce response from civil rights advocates, who argue these programs are crucial to addressing persistent inequalities.
Meanwhile, the White House has ordered federal departments to dismantle DEI programs, while civil rights leaders strategize on counter-actions. With Trump's latest orders gaining support among conservatives, the political divide over diversity initiatives becomes more pronounced, revealing deep societal rifts over inclusivity and equity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
