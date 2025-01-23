Petro's Diplomatic Overture: Reaffirming Ties Amidst Haitian Turmoil

In a bold diplomatic move, Colombian President Gustavo Petro journeyed to Haiti on Wednesday, determined to deepen relations despite escalating violence plaguing the Caribbean nation.

Petro eschewed the troubled capital of Port-au-Prince, choosing instead to land in the southern city of Jacmel, as his office outlined potential projects in agriculture, technology, and economy they plan to discuss.

Petro's visit occurs as Haiti struggles with gang violence, with international appeals for a UN peacekeeping mission mounting, underscoring Colombia's commitment to regional stability and development.

