Trump's Strategic Revival: Balancing Priorities and Uniting Republicans

President Donald Trump convened a meeting with vulnerable House Republicans on Wednesday as part of efforts to unify the party around key priorities including tax cuts and immigration policies during his second term.

With Congress being closely divided, achieving consensus remains challenging despite Republicans controlling both chambers and the White House.

Multiple strategic discussions, including private sessions with Speaker Mike Johnson and dinners at Mar-a-Lago, reflect Trump's focus on bridging divides within the party to advance significant legislative agendas such as border security and tax reforms.

