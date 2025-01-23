Quad Congressional Leaders Embrace Indo-Pacific Cooperation
The Quad Congressional caucus highlights the importance of enhancing cooperation between member nations to secure an open and free Indo-Pacific region. Foreign ministers from Japan, Australia, and India attended a key meeting in the United States, emphasizing the need for resilient supply chains and maritime security collaboration.
- Country:
- United States
On Wednesday, the Quad Congressional caucus praised the assembly of foreign ministers from member nations, emphasizing the significance of fortifying Quad collaboration to uphold a rule-based international order and a free Indo-Pacific.
The meeting, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, was the first multilateral event with participation from Japan's Foreign Minister Iwaya, Australia's Foreign Minister Wong, and India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar. The event underscores the strategic goals of the Quad nations.
Caucus co-chairs Ami Bera, Rob Wittman, Tammy Duckworth, and Pete Ricketts have reiterated the need for deepened multilateral cooperation to ensure shared prosperity, robust supply chains, and heightened maritime security in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nick Kyrgios's Triumphant Return to the Australian Open
Grand Slam Dreams: Rising Stars at the Australian Open
Centuries-old Saptotsava Festival to Host Australian MP
Pat Cummins Leads Australia to Triumphant Border-Gavaskar Series Victory
Lost and Found: Hiker's Two-Week Survival Tale in Australian Wilderness