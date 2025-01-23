Left Menu

Quad Congressional Leaders Embrace Indo-Pacific Cooperation

The Quad Congressional caucus highlights the importance of enhancing cooperation between member nations to secure an open and free Indo-Pacific region. Foreign ministers from Japan, Australia, and India attended a key meeting in the United States, emphasizing the need for resilient supply chains and maritime security collaboration.

On Wednesday, the Quad Congressional caucus praised the assembly of foreign ministers from member nations, emphasizing the significance of fortifying Quad collaboration to uphold a rule-based international order and a free Indo-Pacific.

The meeting, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, was the first multilateral event with participation from Japan's Foreign Minister Iwaya, Australia's Foreign Minister Wong, and India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar. The event underscores the strategic goals of the Quad nations.

Caucus co-chairs Ami Bera, Rob Wittman, Tammy Duckworth, and Pete Ricketts have reiterated the need for deepened multilateral cooperation to ensure shared prosperity, robust supply chains, and heightened maritime security in the region.

