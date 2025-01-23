Trump's Scathing Critique of FEMA: A Call for State Autonomy

In a stark critique, former U.S. President Donald Trump has denounced FEMA, the federal government's emergency response agency, for its inefficiency, stating that it merely complicates the process of handling emergencies.

During a Fox News interview aired on Wednesday, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with FEMA, labeling its operations over the last four years as inadequate.

Trump, who had recently assumed office, advocated for states to independently address their challenges, hinting at a potentially significant policy shift regarding FEMA's future role.

