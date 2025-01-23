Trump's Scathing Critique of FEMA: A Call for State Autonomy
Donald Trump, the former U.S. President, has openly criticized FEMA, the federal emergency response agency, claiming it complicates matters. He suggested that states should manage their own issues, criticizing FEMA's performance over the past four years in an interview with Fox News.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2025 07:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 07:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a stark critique, former U.S. President Donald Trump has denounced FEMA, the federal government's emergency response agency, for its inefficiency, stating that it merely complicates the process of handling emergencies.
During a Fox News interview aired on Wednesday, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with FEMA, labeling its operations over the last four years as inadequate.
Trump, who had recently assumed office, advocated for states to independently address their challenges, hinting at a potentially significant policy shift regarding FEMA's future role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala CM Calls Draft UGC Regulations 2025 an Attack on State Autonomy
Djokovic's Stand: Australian Open Interview Protest
Eddie George's Chicago Bears Interview Highlights Busy Sports Weekend
Exclusive: Trump Speaks with Hannity in First TV Interview as President
Trump's First Televised Interview as U.S. President with Sean Hannity