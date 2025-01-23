Left Menu

Trump's Scathing Critique of FEMA: A Call for State Autonomy

Donald Trump, the former U.S. President, has openly criticized FEMA, the federal emergency response agency, claiming it complicates matters. He suggested that states should manage their own issues, criticizing FEMA's performance over the past four years in an interview with Fox News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2025 07:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 07:57 IST
In a stark critique, former U.S. President Donald Trump has denounced FEMA, the federal government's emergency response agency, for its inefficiency, stating that it merely complicates the process of handling emergencies.

During a Fox News interview aired on Wednesday, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with FEMA, labeling its operations over the last four years as inadequate.

Trump, who had recently assumed office, advocated for states to independently address their challenges, hinting at a potentially significant policy shift regarding FEMA's future role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

