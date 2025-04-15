Stalin Advocates for State Autonomy Amidst Centre-State Tensions

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has intensified his call for state autonomy, addressing growing concerns over central encroachment on regional rights. Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, he announced a new committee, helmed by retired Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph, to explore state autonomy's evolving dynamics.

Stalin's announcement coincides with the DMK government's 50th anniversary of its historic state autonomy stance, originally spearheaded by M Karunanidhi. The panel will scrutinize the Centre-state relationship, seeking to empower states within constitutional limits and propose recommendations by 2028.

The move has sparked controversy, with the AIADMK and BJP questioning DMK's track record on state rights. Meanwhile, Stalin emphasizes the broader national discourse, advocating for mutual respect and cooperation between the Union and state governments, especially in matters like NEET exemptions and cultural preservation.

