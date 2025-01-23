Left Menu

South Korea Faces Economic Strain Amid Political Turmoil

South Korea's economy saw minimal growth at the end of 2024, as political turmoil hurt domestic demand. President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment and President Trump's policies influenced consumer and business sentiment, leading to concerns about ongoing economic challenges. Economic stimulus measures are under consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 08:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's economic growth stagnated in the final quarter of 2024 due to severe political unrest impacting domestic demand.

The impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo severely dampened consumer and business confidence, further exacerbated by rising global tensions under a second Trump presidency.

The Bank of Korea's latest figures show only a 0.1% GDP increase, falling short of previous predictions. Policymakers may need to implement additional economic stimuli to navigate this period of uncertainty.

