South Korea Faces Economic Strain Amid Political Turmoil

South Korea's economic growth stagnated in the final quarter of 2024 due to severe political unrest impacting domestic demand.

The impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo severely dampened consumer and business confidence, further exacerbated by rising global tensions under a second Trump presidency.

The Bank of Korea's latest figures show only a 0.1% GDP increase, falling short of previous predictions. Policymakers may need to implement additional economic stimuli to navigate this period of uncertainty.

