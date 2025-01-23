Uttarakhand Civic Polls: Voter Turnout Hits 25.70% Amid Triple-Engine Government Push

Voting for the Uttarakhand local body elections commenced across 13 districts on Thursday, recording a voter turnout of 25.70% by midday. Breaking down the participation, Almora saw 25.5%, Chamoli 28.85%, Dehradun 21.39%, Haridwar 27.77%, Rudraprayag 25.8%, and Uttarkashi 24.03%, according to official data.

Residents across Uttarakhand queued at polling booths, participating in the democratic process as the state's civic elections proceeded smoothly. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, earlier in the day, appealed to the public to vote for BJP candidates, advocating for the formation of a 'triple-engine' government by aligning local successes with state and central governance.

Highlighting his government's achievements, Dhami emphasized that the BJP has honored its commitments and is focused on elevating Uttarakhand's status as a leading Indian state under PM Modi's leadership. Saurabh Thapliyal, BJP's mayoral candidate from Dehradun, encouraged citizens to participate actively in the 'festival of democracy,' underscoring the importance of voting, regardless of party preference. The elections encompass 11 municipal bodies, 43 councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats, drawing widespread attention across the state.

