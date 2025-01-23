Shiv Sena Demands Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have called for Bal Thackeray to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor. On his 99th birth anniversary, they argue that Thackeray, who promoted Hindutva, deserves the recognition and have criticized the government's previous choices for this esteemed award.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) intensified their demand for conferring the Bharat Ratna on party founder Bal Thackeray. On his 99th birth anniversary, prominent leaders, including Sanjay Raut, voiced this demand, questioning previous government decisions on awarding this prestigious honor.
Sanjay Raut expressed disappointment over the decision-makers, asserting that Bal Thackeray, known for his promotion of Hindutva, should be recognized with the Bharat Ratna. Emphasizing this honor as a rightful tribute, Raut also mentioned that Thackeray's upcoming birth centenary should be marked by such recognition.
Raut's remarks were supported by fellow Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, and Arvind Sawant highlighted Thackeray's role in defining Hindutva ideals in India. The political narrative also included a critique of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction, likening it to ineffective Chinese firecrackers and questioning the authenticity of their political claims.
