Purvanchal Power: BJP's Strategic Play for Delhi Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is implementing a focused strategy to secure the Purvanchali vote bank in the forthcoming Delhi elections by organizing a dedicated team of Purvanchali leaders. Over 100 leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand have been tasked with leading this charge.

Harish Dwivedi, former Member of Parliament and Assam BJP in-charge, has been named the coordinator. As the elections approach, BJP leaders from Eastern India will commence their campaign in Delhi, beginning with a strategic meeting to be led by BJP's organizational secretary, BL Santosh, general secretary Tarun Chugh, and Dwivedi himself, who will provide their directives.

Of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi, Purvanchali voters hold significant sway over 27. As the election gears for February 5, a tug-of-war has erupted between BJP and AAP, with both parties trying to woo this influential voter base. Disputes over voter list changes have only intensified the rivalry.

The impact of Purvanchali voters is palpable, with data indicating they constitute 25 to 38 percent of the electorate in several districts. Recognizing their impact, political parties have been prioritizing Purvanchali candidates. In 2020, AAP fielded 12 Purvanchali candidates, a number it aims to match in this election cycle.

Purvanchalis, originally from Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, have moved beyond the quest for livelihood to becoming key players in Delhi's political scene. BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha election victory was partly due to winning over these voters. Consequently, the party is addressing community-centric issues via its Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha, focusing on matters like Chhath Puja preparations and slum conditions.

Influential Purvanchali figures such as Jagdamba Singh, Bipin Bihari Singh, and Manoj Tiwari are working diligently to forge stronger ties within the community. As the BJP and AAP intensify their campaigns, it is evident that Purvanchali voters will play a decisive role in shaping the outcome of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. (ANI)

